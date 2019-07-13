ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Young Professionals volunteered to help local teachers Friday morning at Feed the Children.
The Young Professionals volunteer at least once per year at various nonprofits and this year they chose to help the hunger relief organization with another important relief program they offer.
The Elkhart Teacher’s Store, part of Feed the Children, offers school supplies to teachers from 48 school districts in Michiana. Teachers can get $340 worth of school supplies once monthly free. Products provided to the ‘store’ are brand new, coming from donations made by local businesses and product manufacturers.
“It’s not just about the things that students have in the classroom, it’s about the things teachers need to be organized so they can be more effective at teaching,” Darlene Anderson Wilson, volunteer engagement supervisor said. “They don’t have to worry about going out and buying those things for their desks, and sometimes we even have things like chairs that we give to schools directly for teachers with broken chairs.”
Some 20 YP members came to help with the project, nine of them from SPA Women’s Ministries.
They sorted through six pallets of product for the teacher’s store and positioned the shelves, preparing the new floor layout for the store which opens for the school year in September.
“We moved things around a little bit this year to make things more efficient and so the flow is easier,” Anderson Wilson said. “Having new eyes and new ideas on how to do this is a fantastic thing for me.”
The Young Professionals said they want to make sure they’re giving back to their community. “
“They want to be a part of the community and to help out,” Kay House-Clark, Young Professionals council liaison, said. “That’s one of the things that’s attracting young professionals to new areas is the opportunity to give back and help out.”
