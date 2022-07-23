Thunderstorms, some strong this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Storms may produce some hail. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
CHICAGO — A lawsuit against Forest River brought by a man who says he was forced to quit because of age discrimination is back on track after a ruling by a circuit appeals court.
Sam Stamey says he worked for the RV maker for about 10 years before leaving in 2018 at age 62. His lawsuit alleges that Forest River constructively discharged him in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.