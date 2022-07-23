court stock photo

CHICAGO — A lawsuit against Forest River brought by a man who says he was forced to quit because of age discrimination is back on track after a ruling by a circuit appeals court.

Sam Stamey says he worked for the RV maker for about 10 years before leaving in 2018 at age 62. His lawsuit alleges that Forest River constructively discharged him in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

