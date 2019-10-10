AG: More fetal remains found

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say additional fetal remains have been found at a Chicago-area storage unit that was being rented by a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said the latest remains were found within the confines of additional properties associated with the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who performed abortions at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. Klopfer died Sept. 3
At approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Will County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office discovered the remains while searching several vehicles owned by Klopfer and kept at a business property in Dolton, Illinois, Hill said in a news release.
Klopfer had stored the vehicles in an outdoor gated lot for more than six years, according to information gathered by the Will County Sheriff’s Office, which made arrangements with the property owner and Klopfer family to search the vehicles. At the property, investigators found eight cars belonging to Klopfer. In the trunk of one late 1990s Mercedes Benz, investigators found five plastic bags and one box containing fetal remains.
The investigation began when Illinois authorities on Sept. 12 learned that family members going through Klopfer’s belongings found preserved fetal remains at his residence in Will County. On Oct. 2, Hill oversaw the transportation of 2,246 aborted fetuses back to Indiana.
“We anticipate simply adding these remains into the protocol we have already set up for dealing with these disturbing circumstances,” Hill said. “My office will continue to keep the public informed about the progress of this investigation, and we remain committed to ensuring that these unborn children receive a respectful final disposition here in Indiana.”
The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has set up a phone number and email address for the specific use of anyone with possible connections to the fetal remains who may wish to inquire. The email address is questions@atg.in.gov, and the phone number is (317) 234-6663.
