Employees with ADEC have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the agency said Friday. ADEC, headquartered in Bristol, advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
BRISTOL — ADEC has received news that its employees are eligible for the phase A-1 COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Dec. 31, the Indiana State Department of Health sent a letter to ADEC and other health care and service providers in Indiana, informing them that they are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Eligibility requirements also include organizations who are “regularly providing in-person direct care … to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the person’s home or in a congregate setting.”
