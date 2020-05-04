INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that 583 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 20,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 1,151 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day, the report said.
In Elkhart County, one additional death was recorded, bringing the total number of local deaths to 13. The total number of cases in the county rose by 13 to 321, the state said.
While the number of cases across the state has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to the State Department of Health. As of Monday, 45.5 percent of ICU beds and 80.5 percent of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.
Another 113 probable deaths have been reported, a decrease of one from Sunday to remove a duplication. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 113,297 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 108,859 on Sunday.
More information is available at coronavirus.in.gov.
