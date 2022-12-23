GOSHEN — A Georgia man now faces up to 70 years in prison on two charges following a shooting in November.
John Brandon Cox, 35, was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a woman in the head in Ox Bow Park on Nov. 21, then drove away in her vehicle. He was identified with the help of the woman, who survived and was able to speak with police. He was arrested in Illinois two days later.
Cox has already received a June 5 trial date after he was returned to Elkhart County, where he is being held in jail on $5 million bond. He was back in court Thursday to face a new charge of robbery resulting in serious injury.
The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office filed the amended charging information on Dec. 12. His attorney, Matthew Johnson, told Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno that he has no legal grounds to object to the additional count.
Cox now faces a Level 2 felony in addition to the Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder. A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and a Level 2 felony by up to 30 years.
