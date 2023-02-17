GOSHEN — A man charged in a fatal shooting Saturday appeared in court for the first time.
Jaliahs Curry, 23, is accused of killing 37-year-old Thomas Johnson outside the man’s West Lexington Avenue residence in Elkhart on Saturday. Curry allegedly shot Thomas when he tried to intervene as Curry was attacking a woman.
