ELKHART — In Elkhart as a guest performer for Sunday’s Elkhart County Symphony concert, internationally acclaimed violinist Wen-Lei Gu also took the time to visit area schools to teach young musicians a few tricks of her trade.
The elite violinist made her first pit stop at Pierre Moran Middle School’s eighth-grade orchestra class Friday morning. After walking in, she looked around the room and listened to the students warm up at the start of class before taking over.
She introduced herself to the orchestra students by giving a solo performance and sharing a bit of her musical background and accomplishments.
Gu is an associate professor of music at Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has earned accolades as a soloist recitalist and chamber musician.
She has won many prizes in both national and international competitions, including a gold medal in China’s National Violin Competition and a silver in the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. At age 13, she made her international debut with a performance of Saint-Saens’ “Violin Concierto in B Minor” in England.
Her music clinic included helping the students develop techniques, control and manipulation of their instrument. Much of her suggestions came from what she observed at the start of the class when the students were warming up.
Some of the tips she offered included: Good posture; shoulders evenly balanced; neck should be balanced, not clutched, and bow needs to be parallel to the bridge.
“These are things I teach my own students about all the time,” she said.
She also encouraged the students to make every performance a transformative experience for themselves and their listeners.
“I always tell my students if you can move one person, then you’ve succeeded,” she told the students. “Think about what message you’re trying to bring out and also think about that one person you’re trying to play for instead of everyone in the audience.”
To help ease any nerves during a performance, she advised the students to look forward, not backward.
“In a live performance, things happen and it’s not going to be perfect,” said Gu, stressing that looking back could make a small error seem bigger than it really was and could ultimately affect their entire performance.
This was Gu’s second time visiting the Elkhart area. She said her first was in 2006. As a professional musician and professor, she said her goal is to expose the younger generation to the beauty of classical music and show them how it’s not out of touch.
“It’s actually a part of our everyday life,” she said of classical music. “There’s so much beauty and creativity in making a sound and just the pleasure doing something well. … Also, the concentration, focus, and perseverance it takes to learn an instrument, I think there’s a lot to be learned.”
After her visit, she said she already noticed some improvement with the students’ technique and sound.
“I had a lot of fun with the students,” she said. “They were all very focused and I saw a distinct improvement in their posture, sound and overall approach to performing.”
Many of the students said they were amazed that someone of Gu’s stature visited their class and found her tips to be helpful.
“I think her advice will really help us improve our performances,” said eighth-grader Makenah Romanetz, who plays the viola. “I particularly enjoyed learning how to use the bow more properly and her tips she shared on how not to be afraid while performing.”
Another student, Silas Hunt, an eighth-grade cello player, said he believes Gu’s advice will make the school’s orchestra more confident players.
“It was cool to get advice from a professional like her; out of all the schools she could have chosen, ours was on the list,” he said. “It was also interesting to see how good we can become if we continue to work hard.”
Pierre Moran orchestra director Kyle Miller said the students were excited about Gu’s visit and he believes her advice resonated well with the students.
“After she left, we worked on the next couple measures in our own music and students were moving their hands and just noticing where their bow placement was,” he said. “ …it was just really cool to see them improve within the last five minutes of class,” he said.
Other area schools Gu made visited Friday were Concord Junior High School, Concord High School and Elkhart Central High School.
Gu will be a featured performing guest at the Elkhart County Symphony’s “Music in Our Schools” concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
That concert will also include student musicians from the Elkhart Central High School Symphony Orchestra playing side by side with members of the Elkhart County Symphony.
