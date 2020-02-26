GOSHEN — A Goshen man was hospitalized Monday night after his vehicle got stuck on the train tracks on Greene Road.
Joe Aragon, 63, of Goshen, was turning left onto Greene Road from the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 33/ Elkhart Road around 7:25 p.m. Monday when he drove his 2016 Ford Focus off the roadway while crossing the railroad tracks, according to a Goshen Police report.
