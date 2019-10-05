Absentee voting sites open starting Tuesday

GOSHEN — Election officials are reminding those who wish to vote in the Nov. 5 municipal election that registration ends Monday and absentee voting begins Tuesday at the Elkhart and Goshen absentee voting locations.
Absentee voting in person will end at noon Nov. 4 at these two locations.
This is a municipal election only and only those voters who are registered to vote inside the city or town limits of Elkhart, Goshen, Bristol and Millersburg are eligible to vote.
Voters will need to show a photo ID, typically an Indiana driver's license, Indiana photo ID card, military ID or U.S. passport.
The Elkhart location is at the Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave. The Goshen location is at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. 2nd St., Room 108.
Absentee voting at the Nappanee location, First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., is available only on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Here is the schedule for absentee voting locations:
n Oct. 8 through Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elkhart and Goshen locations
n Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Elkhart and Goshen locations
n Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all three locations
n Monday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to noon at Elkhart and Goshen locations
