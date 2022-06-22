Above-normal temperatures continue

Crews continue to work on repaving East Mishawaka Road in Elkhart on Tuesday. Temperatures on the first day of summer were nearing 100 degrees.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey

ELKHART — Although no records have been broken, the area is seeing above-normal temperatures as astronomical summer begins.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, which was expected to end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

