As our community continues to confront the enormous challenges that have been created by the coronavirus pandemic, The Elkhart Truth pledges to continue providing relevant, timely information to the Elkhart County residents through our various platforms – print edition, website and social media.
Like you, we have had to make a number of adjustments to address the economic effects this crisis has had on our business. Beginning next week, we will temporarily suspend the publication of the Monday print edition. We will continue to have new content online, including any important breaking news over the weekend. The Monday comics and puzzles pages will be printed in Tuesday editions.
Included with a full subscription to The Elkhart Truth, you also have access to our website. If you currently do not have your online account set up, please go to our home page (www.elkharttruth.com). Click on the tab that is in the upper right-hand corner of the page that says “Subscription.”
Once on our subscription page, click on the “Verify account” tab that is within the eTruth All Access area to set up your online account (an example is illustrated).
You will need to enter the same email address that we have on file. This is how we connect you to both your home delivery and access to our online edition.
We thank you for your support as we inform the public of the local news that happens in our communities. Together, we know our communities will endure the hardships and grief caused by this terrible pandemic. We will do our best to spotlight the good news happening despite the challenges, chronicle those struggles and to keep readers informed about crucial developments to help them make wise decisions.
The Elkhart Truth
