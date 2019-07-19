ELKHART — At the Elkhart Public Library on Thursday, young children learned about the world around them by making messes.
“Your ability to describe something has to do with your ability to experience it,” Sheryl Mann, young people’s services assistant, said. “When you experience something that is slimy or feels different you have to come up with a way to tell someone that. It helps you understand,’’ she explained.
During the annual Messy Play Day at the library the aim is for children under age 5 to learn through touch.
“We do sensory things,” Mann explained. “These are things you touch, feel, all the things thatr help your brain develop.”
Kids learned about ink bleeding by painting craft tissue paper with water and placing it onto a white paper so it would leave traces of the dye behind.
They played on a table covered in shaving cream, with play-doh, bird seed, unpopped popcorn, goop, cloud dough and glitter. They played in boxes of water, rice, sand and shredded paper.
The Indiana State Library also loaned the Elkhart Public Library a large amount of LEGO Duplos for children to play with for the next three months.
More than 20 local children were at the event at the beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.