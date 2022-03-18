ELKHART — Brentwood at Elkhart Assisted Living has rebranded from Eastlake Terrace, and to make it official, the facility’s longest-residing resident did the honors by cutting the ribbon during a ceremony on Thursday.
Dr. Stanley Warner, a native of Elkhart and a World War II veteran, has lived at the assisted living facility for 11 years. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II as an officer in the Army.
