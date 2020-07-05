ELKHART — Another 75 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elkhart County on Sunday, the second highest number of daily cases in the state behind Marion County.
Two more deaths also were reported, both on July 4, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the county to 46.
The 75 cases reported Sunday in the county were the most since 99 cases were reported on June 24, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard. The most recorded in a single day was 112 on June 17.
With 3,295 total cases since the outbreak began in mid-March, Elkhart County has the third highest total in the state, behind Marion (11,624) and Lake (5,146) counties.
LaGrange County added one death, from July 1, bringing the total number of fatalities to eight. The total number of cases rose by three, to 470.
No other counties in northern Indiana recorded additional deaths Sunday.
Statewide, 596 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That brings to 48,008 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.
A total of 2,500 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 521,722 tests have been reported to the state, up from 512,288 on Saturday.
The average share of positive cases in the state is 9.2%, compared with 13.8% in Elkhart County.
