HOWE — Police in LaGrange County were investigating the theft of more than $5,000 worth of firearms from a residence.
A report from the county Sheriff’s Office said the burglary occurred between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East S.R. 120 when someone forced entry into the residence, removed the firearms and fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at 260-463-0256 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.
