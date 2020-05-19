ELKHART — Forty-eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elkhart County, the Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday.
Forty-seven cases were confirmed on Monday and reported Tuesday, tying a daily high for the county set on May 9.
An additional case confirmed on Sunday also was reported, bringing the total number of new cases to 48, the state said in its daily report.
The only other counties in the state reporting more new cases than Elkhart on Tuesday were Marion, at 145, and Lake, at 61. Neighboring St. Joseph County had 32 new cases.
The daily assessment brings the total number of confirmed cases in Elkhart County to 733.
One additional death in the county occurred on Saturday, the state reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 24.
Also reported were 205 new tests in the county, bringing the total number of tests completed to 5,912. About 12.4 percent of the tests have been positive.
Most of the specimens for those new tests were collected Friday but some were collected as far back as April 23, the state said.
Statewide, 481 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 28,705 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 80 percent of ventilators were available as of Sunday.
A total of 1,678 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 57 over the previous day. Another 146 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 189,330 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 183,912 on Monday.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
More information: www.coronavirus.in.gov.
(1) comment
It's only going to get worse around here. People aren't wanting to follow the social distancing stuff anymore or aren't willing to wear masks.
