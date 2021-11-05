4 local bands set to compete in state finals

Concord Marching Minutemen is one of four local school bands that will compete at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Other bands set to compete include the NorthWood Red Regiment, the Jimtown Marching Jimmies and the Fairfield Marching Pride. 

 Photo provided

ELKHART — Four local high school marching bands are heading to the finals of the Indiana State School Music Association Competition this weekend in Indianapolis.

After competing in the semi-state competition last weekend, the bands that moved forward will now vie for the state championship in their respective classes on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

