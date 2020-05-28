ELKHART — Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Elkhart County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,101.
Thirty of those cases were from Wednesday and one from Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The number of new cases was more than double the number reported the previous day, 13, but still far lower than other tallies from the previous two weeks, including the daily high of 66 recorded on May 20.
For the fifth straight day, no new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported in the county, leaving that number at 28.
State totals
Thirty-seven more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while another 646 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Thursday.
The 37 new confirmed deaths occurred between April 29 and Thursday, but most of them occurred Wednesday and Thursday, according to according to data posted on the Indiana State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard.
Those deaths increased Indiana's confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 1,907, the state agency said.
Another 161 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19 and those deaths increase Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,068 since the state’s first deaths was recorded on March 15.
The additional 646 Hoosiers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 brings Indiana's total number of confirmed cases to 33,068, the state agency said.
To date, 242,287 test results have been reported to the state health department and about 13.6% of those results have been positive for the coronavirus.
