ELKHART — A 3-year-old was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Prairie Street.
The boy ran across the street and was struck by a black Mercedes traveling south on Prairie Street about 5:13 p.m., according to a report from the Elkhart Police Department.
