SOUTH BEND (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said.
Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling west just before 8 p.m. Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway's center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in St. Joseph County.
