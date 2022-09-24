ELKHART — Elkhart Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left an adult and two juveniles with injuries.
Dispatchers received a call at about 10:30 p.m. Friday of a shooting with injuries in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive, the Elkhart Police Department said. The area is south of the Main Street bridge over the St. Joseph River.
