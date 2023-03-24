HAMMOND — The second Elkhart officer who was accused of beating a handcuffed suspect in 2018 has pleaded guilty.
Joshua Titus admitted to deprivation of rights under color of law on March 17 in U.S. District Court in Northern Indiana. He and fellow officer Cory Newland were indicted following the recorded beating of a man who was restrained in a chair in the lockup at the Elkhart Police Department.
