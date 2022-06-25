GOSHEN — A 2-year-old was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne after she was run over by a pickup truck backing out of a driveway.
Lacey Brubacher was walking in a private driveway on C.R. 24 north of Goshen about 10:26 a.m. Saturday when she was hit by a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Troy Brubacher, 51, as he was backing out of the driveway, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
