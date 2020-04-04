ELKHART — Two men were injured by gunfire Friday near Marion and 6th streets, police said.
Officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. and found a 31-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg. A second man, 29, was located with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to a report from the Elkhart Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.