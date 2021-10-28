MOTTVILLE, Mich. — Two stolen camper trailers were located Wednesday and returned to their owners, police said.
Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen trailer at 5:37 p.m. to the 12000 block of Riverside Drive in Constantine Township, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite. They obtained a search warrant for the property and located a stolen camper valued at $35,000. That vehicle was returned to the owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.