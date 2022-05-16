Police at night

UNION, Mich. — Two White Pigeon residents were killed Monday after their motorcycles were struck from behind by a passenger car.

The two motorcyclist were identified as Tanner Maddock Hull, 20, and William David Monroe Kunz, 21.

