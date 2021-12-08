GOSHEN -- A collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a passenger car Tuesday sent two people to the hospital with head injury lacerations.
The crash occurred at 2:46 p.m. at C.R. 30 and C.R. 37 about 5 miles east of Goshen, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said. The collision caused the buggy to roll over, resulting in extensive damage. The horse was not injured.
