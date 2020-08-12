SHIPSHEWANA -- Two people were injured when a pickup truck slowed for a horse-drawn vehicle and was sideswiped by car that then rolled over Tuesday night.
The accident happened about 7 p.m. on S.R. 120 near the LaGrange County line, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Dominick Garrison, 18, of Shipshewana, driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, complained of head pain. He was cited following too closely, the report said.
Beau Jennings, 36, of Chesterton, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, complained of shoulder pain.
Both vehicles were traveling west on S.R. 120 when the Silverado slowed for the horse-drawn vehicle. The Alero, directly behind the Silverado, was following too closely and sideswiped the passenger side of the truck before running off the roadway and rolling over, police said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
