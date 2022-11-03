ELKHART — The 1st Source Foundation recently donated $100,000 in grant funding to underwrite a portion of the construction cost of the expansion and revitalization of the Tolson Center and Park in south-central Elkhart.
“At 1st Source, we firmly believe we are only as strong as the communities we serve, and we are dedicated to helping build great places to live and work,” says Bill Burton, East Region president for 1st Source Bank. “When the 1st Source Foundation was approached with the opportunity to support the Tolson Center project, it was clear this new facility and the programming it will offer will meet a critical need in our community, specifically the needs of those in the south-central Elkhart neighborhood. We are happy to support this initiative and look forward to the future success of the Tolson Center and all those it will serve.”
