Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow later in the day. High around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
