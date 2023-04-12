ELKHART — Police were investigating a shooting in the area of Jackson Place and Brady Street that left a 14-year-old boy with injuries.
Officers were dispatched at 7:11 p.m. Monday to the area of Jackson Place and Vistula Street in reference to the sounds of gunfire, the Elkhart Police Department said. They located a Chrysler Pacifica with apparent gunfire damage in the 300 block of Vistula Street. There was no victim at the scene and no other damage was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.