ELKHART — A 14-year-old told police he was dragged from a vehicle, skinning both knees and hitting the back of his head on the pavement, after he tried to buy a video-gaming system from someone he met on Facebook.
An officer was called at 5:43 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Park Place for a report of a robbery, the Elkhart Police Department said.
