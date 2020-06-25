ELKHART — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County jumped back into the triple digits for the first time in about a week, health officials reported Thursday, dashing any hopes that the outbreak might be subsiding here as it has elsewhere across the state.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 102 new cases were reported in Elkhart County, all on Wednesday except for one reported on Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,805.
The state also reported one additional death, raising Elkhart County’s death toll to 41.
The number of cases and other information is reported each day on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. The tally in Elkhart County had fallen to as low as 25 on Sunday after peaking at 112 on June 17.
Local health officials previously said the daily reports will vary but the number of cases has been averaging upward in the past week or two.
In all, 523 additional cases were reported across the state Thursday, about 20 percent of those in Elkhart County. That brings the state’s total to 43,655, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Nine more deaths from complications due to the virus also were confirmed statewide.
Officials said 2,394 state residents have died due to the virus. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
More than 444,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported to the state.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
