ELKHART -- Police were looking for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing since Friday night.
Junior Cerrato-Ulloa is a Hispanic boy with brown hair that is shaved, police said. He has brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt with blue jeans.
Junior was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday on a green Ninja Turtles bicycle in the 2600 block of Decamp Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts or who believes they may have seen him can contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
