ELKHART — A year has passed since the Indiana hands-free driving law went into effect, stating that a person may not hold a telecommunications device while operating a motor vehicle.

The law, which is supposed to improve road safety by limiting distracted driving, may still not be known by all, so the Indiana Department of Transportation continues its campaign to teach Indiana drivers that they have to use hands-free or voice-operated technology if using their phone while driving.

