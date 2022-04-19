CONSTANINE, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash on Centreville-Constantine Road killed the 21-year-old driver Tuesday but left a 1-year-old child, properly secured in the rear seat, unharmed.
The 21-year-old man from Constantine, whom police did not name in their report, was traveling southwest between Roys Road and Sevison Road about 7:50 a.m. before crossing the centerline and drifting off the roadway to the left, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle struck multiple trees before coming to a stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.