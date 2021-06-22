1,600 in Elkhart area still without power

ELKHART — About 1,600 customers in the Elkhart area were still without power Tuesday as utility crews worked to repair electrical lines and poles knocked down from powerful storms Sunday evening and early Monday.
Indiana Michigan Power on Monday night said it had restored power to more than 90% of the approximately 28,000 customers across its service area whose service was disrupted. It said power had been restored to all but about 2,600 customers.
