ELKHART — More than 1,000 pounds of food and clothing items were collected for people in need during a drive at the Tolson Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and last week.
The event was hosted by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and River Oaks Community Church. The Food and Clothing Drive items were sent to Guidance Ministries and will be distributed to students within the Elkhart Community Schools.
