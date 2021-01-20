MLK Day food and clothing drive

The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department and River Oaks Community Church teamed up last week and Monday to host a food and clothing drive at the Tolson Center. 

 Photo provided

ELKHART — More than 1,000 pounds of food and clothing items were collected for people in need during a drive at the Tolson Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and last week.

The event was hosted by the city's Parks & Recreation Department and River Oaks Community Church. The Food and Clothing Drive items were sent to Guidance Ministries and will be distributed to students within the Elkhart Community Schools.

