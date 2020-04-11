ELKHART — When volunteers distributed 300 boxes of food and supplies in just 18 minutes to families suffering from the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak about a week and a half ago, organizers could see the need was real.
“We said, ‘Wow, we need to do this again – but in a bigger way,’” said Darrell Peterson, director of Lifeline Youth Ministries and the principal organizer of this effort.
Rallying support from others in the community, a team of about 60 volunteers distributed about 1,000 boxes Thursday.
Each box included staple goods including rice, beans, pasta, Velveeta cheese, canned sauce, peanut butter, cereal, cake and baking mixes, snacks, toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, shampoo and dish detergent. Organizers estimated each box contained enough food for about 100 meals.
The distribution took place at Monger, Hawthorne, Mary Beck, Roosevelt and Beardsley elementary schools. The line of cars at Monger on Hively Avenue wrapped around the block while volunteers handed out the boxes, books and candy.
Peterson said the group last week put out a call for help after the first distribution and was showered with financial donations and contributions from companies, including one man who pledged his $1,200 government stimulus check and a company, MORride International, that provided the use of a semi truck.
“The outpouring from the community has been amazing,” Peterson said as he wheeled boxes out to two lines of cars at Monger.
He said the supplies are going directly to the families who need them most, including those who may have lost jobs and not yet received unemployment insurance payments or other government benefits.
“We are focusing on serving the families with kids participating in the school free voucher program, hoping that we can make a difference during this difficult time,” he said.
Volunteers and donors made the distribution possible, Peterson said. He said teachers picked up meals to give to families they knew were in need.
Organizers purchased 8 tons of food in bulk on Monday. The food was repackaged at Monger Elementary School’s kitchen, which offered its facility during slower hours. United Way contributed funds toward the effort and Elkhart Community Schools was engaged in assuring awareness and that the provision of essential items, such as cleaning products, were included.
Boxes were also distributed to the Elkhart County Council on Aging to help those served by that organization.
(1) comment
God bless all the volunteers along with the people and companies that donated money and supplies. I am very proud to be part of this community right now,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.