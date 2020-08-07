NAPPANEE — RV manufacturer Newmar Corp. is honoring Devon Miller for 50 years of employment.
“We congratulate Devon for his dedication and professionalism throughout his 50-year career at Newmar,” said Matthew Miller, president at Newmar. “This is the first Newmar employee to reach this milestone and our team is inspired by the accomplishment.”
Devon Miller began his career at Newmar on Aug. 8, 1970, as a manufacturing assembler for travel trailers and fifth wheels. Since then, he has held a variety of positions including manufacturing superintendent, service technician and service group leader. His current position is a service estimator at Newmar’s service center. In his spare time, he has volunteered as a mentor in the Adult Teen Challenge program.
“Milestones like this are very rare in today’s culture,” Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins wrote in a letter of congratulations. “We applaud Devon for his faithfulness and dedication to Newmar over his many years of service. The positive message that this sends to the community is nothing short of inspiring.”
In recognition of the milestone, Devon Miller will be presented with a trip to Hawaii.
