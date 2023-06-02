BRISTOL — A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday after crashing into a horse that had escaped from the property of its owner, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.
John Bryan, 45, of Bristol, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bryan was traveling north on C.R. 35 south of C.R. 4 about 3:37 a.m. when his 2017 Suzuki GSX collided with a horse that was in the northbound lane, police said.
The scene is south of the Indiana Toll Road and east of Bristol.
Bryan was wearing a helmet, police said.
The horse survived with minor injuries and was released to its owner.
