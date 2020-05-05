ELKHART — Developments in recent months changed the Indiana University football coaching staff.
It impacted Elkhart Central football player Rodney McGraw.
McGraw, who will be a senior defensive end this year at the new Elkhart High School, announced on Sunday that he’s changing schools to play collegiate football.
He’s going to still play football in the Big 10, but instead of going to Indiana, he’s taking his football talents to Penn State University.
“A lot of this is the nature of college football recruiting and how it works,” said Elkhart Central football coach Josh Shattuck, who has coached McGraw the last three seasons. “He committed to Indiana University on Jan. 28 and at the end of February defensive coordinator and defensive line coach coach Mark Hagen left Indiana and went to the University of Texas. Two weeks later, strength and conditioning coaches Dave Ballou and Dr. (Matt) Rhea left Indiana for Alabama. Those coaches and wanting to enroll in Indiana’s Kelley School of Business were reasons Rodney wanted to go to Indiana. Within a month, two of the those three things were no longer with the program.
“Unfortunately, it’s the ugly side of recruiting. A commitment isn’t binding before signing day. A prospect only gives their word. A school offers a scholarship to a kid and it’s not really an offer. Not all offers are committable. For example, a school can make offers to 10 quarterbacks and rank them 1 to 10. Three weeks later, the No. 1 prospect at quarterback might commit. A school can then call the No. 10-ranked quarterback and take away the offer they had given to him.”
Monday, during a break at work at Poly Electronic Factory in Elkhart, McGraw confirmed his change of plans.
“I committed to Indiana because of defensive coordinator-defensive line coach Hagen and strength and conditioning coaches Ballou and Rhea. I had a connection with them. When they rank schools and their strength and conditioning coaches, coach Ballou is top notch. He went from the NFL to Indiana University. In Division I football, you’re in the weight room 98 percent of the time. When those coaches left I reevaluated my situation and re-opened my recruiting.
“When IU didn’t hire anyone within a two- to three-week period I got deep in with Penn State. Penn State is a great place and great fit for me.”
“(Indiana football coach) Tom Allen wanted me to talk to the new coaches and give them a chance – that I would like the new guys and that they were awesome.”
Indiana University and Penn State were among several schools that made a strong push to land McGraw. He also got offers from Michigan, Purdue, Illinois, Boston College, Kentucky, Ball State and Toledo.
“Penn State was a close second when it came to choosing schools,” Shattuck said. “Because of the events that happened at Indiana, Rodney changed his mind. Rodney didn’t really de-committ. He gave Indiana a chance to fill their coaching positions and see who filled them. When coronavirus hit, Rodney couldn’t meet the new coaches in person. It’s a tough deal for Indiana. This doesn’t mean that Indiana is a bad school.”
McGraw won’t be picking up his phone if schools still call for his services.
“He’s shut down his recruiting,” Shattuck said. “He’s now done. He’s not taking calls.”
“I’m 100 percent going to Penn State,” McGraw said.
This past season, McGraw finished with 73 tackles (28 solo), 9 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles. He was an Associated Press first team All-State selection in Class 5A. His play helped the Blue Blazers finish 9-3 and as a sectional runner-up.
McGraw is looking forward to his final high school football season when he’s part of Elkhart High, which is the merging of Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial High Schools.
“Individually, I feel like I can get stronger and faster,” McGraw said. “But really my only goal is to see us make it all the way to state. I feel like I can be a leader and lead by example. I want to build relationships with the Memorial guys and bond with them. When we do get started back up we’re going to have to play catch up when it comes do developing chemistry.”
McGraw is the third member of last year’s Elkhart Central’s football team that is playing Division I football. Next fall, running back Mark Brownlee (Ball State) and two-way lineman Jonathan Decker (Central Michigan) will be starting their college football careers.
