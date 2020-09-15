ELKHART — Martin’s Super Markets will contribute up to $15,000 to local organizations in honor of the grand opening of its new location on East Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart’s River District.
“We want to hear from Elkhart County organizations and learn about their best initiatives that help make the area a great place to live, learn, work and have fun,” said Amy Simeri-McClellan, senior vice president, Martin’s Super Markets. “Their initiative might be an established program or a brand-new idea in categories such as health, education, social services, recreation, youth or senior services, to name just a few.”
Contribution applications are open to any eligible nonprofit, recognized government entity, school, college or faith-based organization with a project that benefits the community, she said.
Eligible nonprofit organizations must operate on the local level, or be an affiliate/chapter of a larger organization that operates locally, and directly benefit Elkhart County. A full explanation of eligibility is available at martins -supermarkets.com/elkhart -community-care-fund.
Select contribution recipients will be announced at the grand opening of the new Martin’s on Oct. 7; additional recipients will be announced throughout the month. The submission process will officially close on Oct. 17.
Martin’s Super Markets, a SpartanNash company, opened in 1947 in South Bend and has grown to 21 stores located in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Granger, Nappanee, Plymouth, Logansport, Goshen and Warsaw in Indiana as well as stores in Niles, St. Joseph and Stevensville in Michigan.
