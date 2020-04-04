ELKHART — Following a stay-at-home order issued by Indiana’s governor, an Elkhart County-based marketing firm has launched an online directory for small businesses in northern Indiana.
Online commerce has become a lifeline for local small businesses since the order was issued more than two weeks ago, according Write Connections co-owner Michelle Sokol. To make it easier for customers trying to support their favorite shops, the firm created an online directory, ShopNorthernIndiana.com.
Any small business in the region is invited to submit a free business profile that includes relevant information for online shoppers, including contact information, current offerings and information about the business. As the COVID-19 crisis is ever-changing, business listings can be edited as businesses adjust their plans.
“We’ve seen that people in our community want to support their favorite small businesses even when they can’t physically shop,” said Sokol, one of the two founding partners of Write Connections. “ShopNorthernIndiana.com will help connect shoppers with the local businesses that could really use the income right now.”
The public is encouraged to visit the website regularly to check on online specials from their favorite local restaurants or retail stores.
“This is a time when community comes together. It’s what our nation is built upon,” said Jess Koscher, the other co-founder. “For us, helping people make the right connections is what we do. This is one way that we, as a small business, can do our part to help us all get through COVID-19. If in the end, if we help introduce people to new local businesses then it’s a double win.”
More information about the online directory is available from the website or at 574-213-3785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.