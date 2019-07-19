Map key

Buildings

1 Commercial Exhibit Building A

2 Commercial Exhibit Building E

3 Commercial Exhibit Building F

4 Storage/Restrooms

5 Goshen Health Plaza

6 Fair Office

7 Farmstead Barn

8 Extension Office

9 Fair Museum

10 4-H Exhibits

11 Bunny Hut Concession

12 Dairy Barn 1 Concession

13 Nelson’s Concession

14 Goat Concession

15 Goshen Kiwanis Concession

16 Psi Iota Xi Concession

17 Pork Producers Concession

18 Rest Area

19 Beef/Nappanee Kiwanis Concession

20 Lamb Concession

21 Crystal Valley Exchange Concession

22 Elkhart County Exchange Concession

23 Saddle Club 2 Concession

24 Maple City Kiwanis Concession

25 Poultry Concession

26 Tri Kappa Concession

27 Sheep Barn

28 Sheep / Swine Arena

29 Swine Barn

30 Beef Barn

31 Home & Family Arts

32 Dairy Feeder

33 Dairy Barn

34 Beef & Dairy Arena

35 Goat Annex

36 Goat Barn

37 Ag Hall

38 Dog & Cat Building

39 Rabbit Barn

40 Poultry Barn

41 Restrooms

42 Draft Horse Barn

43 Track Seating Entrance TSA

44 Basketball Courts

45 First Aid

46 Junior Leaders Concession

47 Dairy Barn 2 Concession

48 Dairy Feeder Calf Concession

49 Restrooms

50 Saddle Club Barn

51 Saddle Club 1 Concession

52 Fire Command

53 Harness Barns

54 Mothers’ Room/Goshen Health

55 Horseshoe Court

56 Young McDonald’s Barn

Entertainment

A Grandstand

B Park Stage

C Activities Pad

D Family Entertainment

E Jayco Family Fun Center

F Youth Agricultural Area

G Miracle of Live Calving

H Hollyhock Entertainment Center

