MIDDLEBURY — Look Trailers is marking a milestone, 10 years in the cargo trailer industry, by noting its growth in Elkhart County and elsewhere.
The open and enclosed cargo trailer manufacturer, launched by two industry veterans in Bristol, has grown into the largest enclosed cargo trailer company in the nation, with over 500 employees and manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.
“Sitting here today reflecting back on the start-up 10 years ago, I am really proud of what Look Trailers has become,” said Matt Arnold, founder and CEO. “We started this company with a focus on being the best, rather than being the biggest, trailer company in the industry. I am grateful and humbled by our team’s success. I am grateful to all of our dealer partners and friends who supported us along the way. Without their dedication and trust, we would never have survived let alone grown the way we have.”
Over the course of a decade, Look Trailers expanded its trailer lines and has grown and evolved into the market-leading choice for cargo trailers, the company said.
“Whether you buy one of our trailers for work, for play or as a hobby, we feel that we build the best product for your needs. We understand our trailers have a purpose in your life,” stated Steve Hartman, national sales manager. “We will continue to think outside the box, innovate and offer the best options in the industry. We are just getting started. I am excited for the next 10 years.”
Parent company LGS Industries is made up of the brands Look, Pace American, Cargo Express, Everlite, Formula and Impact.
The company, which will mark its anniversary on Monday, said it received several congratulatory videos from lawmakers, public officials and industry partners. It plans to share those videos on its social media channels all month.
Look Trailers is headquartered at 11550 Harter Drive, Middlebury.
