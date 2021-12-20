ELKHART — All but a fraction of those in Elkhart County looking for work are finding it, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported Monday.
Unemployment in the area was at 1.4 percent in November, the report said.
Elkhart County was among 19 counties in Indiana with rates at 1.5 percent or lower.
Neighboring LaGrange County and east-central Indiana’s Union County had the lowest rates, at 1.2 percent, while Howard County had the highest at 4.7 percent.
The November rate in Elkhart County was an improvement from the benchmark rate of 4.2 percent in the same month last year and from the October rate of 1.8 percent.
Only 1,682 workers in Elkhart County were unemployed among a workforce of 116,589.
The November rate statewide was 3 percent, the agency reported Friday, the lowest it’s been in 20 years.
