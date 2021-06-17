GOSHEN — Viewrail/StairSupplies is offering monthly tours of its key manufacturing facilities, in part to attract potential workers.
“We’ve invested an incredible amount of intellect and effort into creating an employee-first company,” said Len Morris, founder and owner of Viewrail/StairSupplies.
“We believe that our products are long lasting, and our people are eternal. We want to put the best possible tools and techniques into the hands of our employees,” he said. “That plays out in how we light the workspace, the upgraded restroom facilities, and our investment to generate 75 percent of our electricity needs with on-site solar generating equipment.”
The company manufactures modern and traditional stairways and railings.
The kickoff tour, scheduled for 10 a.m. June 21, will be led by Morris, and will include visits to six facilities in Goshen. Future tours will be held every third Thursday of the month.
Viewrail/StairSupplies manufactures 95 percent of its finished product in-house and ships to all 50 states. Robotics and technology play a large role in the manufacturing processes, Morris said.
The company three weeks ago announced a $25 per hour pay floor for all full-time employees.
Available to the media, the general public, customers, family of employees and past and future customers, the tours begin at the Viewrail/StairSupplies Training Center, 1753 Eisenhower Drive N, Goshen.
Coffee and donuts will be available. Tours will last about three hours. Additional information is available at www.viewrail.com.
